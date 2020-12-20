Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iraqi F-16 [Image 3 of 3]

    Iraqi F-16

    IRAQ

    12.20.2020

    Photo by Spc. Jorge Reyes Mariano 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    The Iraqi Air Force F16 pilot performs preflight checks on an F-16 at Balad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 14, 2020. Iraqi F16s insure the Iraqi Air Force are ready to fly at a moment’s notice and project combat air power to protect the nation’s sovereignty. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Jorge Reyes)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2020
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 11:43
    Photo ID: 6609393
    VIRIN: 201220-A-LX531-0015
    Resolution: 6593x4029
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iraqi F-16 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Jorge Reyes Mariano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Iraq
    Iraq Air Force
    Iraq F-16
    Iraq AF

