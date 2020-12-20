Iraqi F-16

The Iraqi Air Force F16 pilot performs preflight checks on an F-16 at Balad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 14, 2020. Iraqi F16s insure the Iraqi Air Force are ready to fly at a moment’s notice and project combat air power to protect the nation’s sovereignty. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Jorge Reyes)

