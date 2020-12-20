The Iraqi Air Force F16 pilot performs preflight checks on an F-16 at Balad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 14, 2020. Iraqi F16s insure the Iraqi Air Force are ready to fly at a moment’s notice and project combat air power to protect the nation’s sovereignty. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Jorge Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 11:43
|Photo ID:
|6609393
|VIRIN:
|201220-A-LX531-0015
|Resolution:
|6593x4029
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Iraqi F-16 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Jorge Reyes Mariano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
