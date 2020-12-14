Iraqi F-16

An Iraqi Air Force F16 Crew Chief performs preflight checks on the aircraft before departure on Balad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 14, 2020. Iraqi F16 maintenance specialist insure the aircraft are ready to fly at a moment’s notice and project combat air power to protect the nation’s sovereignty. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Jorge Reyes)

