    Iraqi F-16 [Image 1 of 3]

    Iraqi F-16

    IRAQ

    12.14.2020

    Photo by Spc. Jorge Reyes Mariano 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    An Iraqi Air Force F16 Crew Chief performs preflight checks on the aircraft before departure on Balad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 14, 2020. Iraqi F16 maintenance specialist insure the aircraft are ready to fly at a moment’s notice and project combat air power to protect the nation’s sovereignty. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Jorge Reyes)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 11:43
    This work, Iraqi F-16 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Jorge Reyes Mariano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Iraq
    Iraq Air Force
    Iraq F-16

