Iraqi F-16 Elephant Walk

The Iraqi Air Force F16 program performs an elephant walk on Balad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 14, 2020. Iraqi F16s insure the Iraqi Air Force are ready to fly at a moment’s notice and project combat air power to protect the nation’s sovereignty. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Jorge Reyes)

