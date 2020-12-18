Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iraqi F-16 Elephant Walk

    Iraqi F-16 Elephant Walk

    IRAQ

    12.18.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Anderson 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    The Iraqi Air Force F16 program performs an elephant walk on Balad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 14, 2020. Iraqi F16s insure the Iraqi Air Force are ready to fly at a moment’s notice and project combat air power to protect the nation’s sovereignty. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Jorge Reyes)

