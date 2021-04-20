Hotel Company Swim Qualification

Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receive a class during the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 20, 2021. Instructors gave in-depth classes and demonstrations to recruits to ensure their success during the swim qualification events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
