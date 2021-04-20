Hotel Company Swim Qualification

Recruit Reginald S. Pope, with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receives a class during the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 20, 2021. Pope was recruited with Recruiting Substation Downey, in Downey, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

