Recruit Reginald S. Pope, with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receives a class during the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 20, 2021. Pope was recruited with Recruiting Substation Downey, in Downey, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2021 10:44
|Photo ID:
|6609329
|VIRIN:
|210420-M-CI314-0032
|Resolution:
|2760x1840
|Size:
|571.45 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hotel Company Swim Qualification [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
