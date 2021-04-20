Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Swim Qualification [Image 3 of 5]

    Hotel Company Swim Qualification

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receive a class during the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 20, 2021. Instructors gave in-depth classes and demonstrations to recruits to ensure their success during the swim qualification events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

