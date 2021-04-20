Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receive a class during the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 20, 2021. Instructors gave in-depth classes and demonstrations to recruits to ensure their success during the swim qualification events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.21.2021 10:44 Photo ID: 6609335 VIRIN: 210420-M-CI314-0041 Resolution: 4210x2807 Size: 2.26 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hotel Company Swim Qualification [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.