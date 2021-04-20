Recruit Alfredo Leon, with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, surfaces the water during the Water Survival Basic Qualification course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 20, 2021. Leon was recruited with Recruiting Substation East El Paso, in El Paso, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

Date Taken: 04.20.2021
This work, Hotel Company Swim Qualification [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.