Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Kaleb Rubera

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kaleb Rubera, a firefighter for the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department, looks over the pump panel while training on fire ground hydraulics Feb. 11, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Rubera is a traditional Guardsman with the 143rd Airlift Wing and graduated from technical training in July 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

