Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Kaleb Rubera [Image 8 of 11]

    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Kaleb Rubera

    QATAR

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kaleb Rubera, a firefighter for the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department, dons a helmet Feb. 11, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Rubera is a traditional Guardsman with the 143rd Airlift Wing and graduated from technical training in July 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 07:38
    Photo ID: 6609114
    VIRIN: 210210-Z-AP992-0001
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Kaleb Rubera [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Edward Gregory
    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Edward Gregory
    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Edward Gregory
    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Edward Gregory
    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Edward Gregory
    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Edward Gregory
    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Kaleb Rubera
    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Kaleb Rubera
    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Kaleb Rubera
    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Kaleb Rubera
    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Kaleb Rubera

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Kaleb Rubera

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Al Udeid Air Base
    shared experiences

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT