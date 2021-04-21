Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Edward Gregory [Image 6 of 11]

    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Edward Gregory

    QATAR

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Edward Gregory, noncommissioned officer in charge of health and safety for the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department, exits Fire Station 2 Feb. 8, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Gregory has worked in fire for 14 years and plans to become a recruiter for the U.S. Air Force when he returns from deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Edward Gregory [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Edward Gregory

    Qatar
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Al Udeid Air Base
    shared experiences

