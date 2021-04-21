Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Kaleb Rubera [Image 7 of 11]

    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Kaleb Rubera

    QATAR

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kaleb Rubera, middle, a firefighter for the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department, looks over the pump panel while being trained on fire ground hydraulics Feb. 11, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Rubera is a traditional Guardsman with the 143rd Airlift Wing and graduated from technical training in July 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 07:38
    Photo ID: 6609113
    VIRIN: 210210-Z-AP992-0004
    Resolution: 3000x1686
    Size: 634.5 KB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Kaleb Rubera [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Edward Gregory
    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Edward Gregory
    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Edward Gregory
    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Edward Gregory
    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Edward Gregory
    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Edward Gregory
    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Kaleb Rubera
    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Kaleb Rubera
    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Kaleb Rubera
    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Kaleb Rubera
    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Kaleb Rubera

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Shared Experiences | 379th Fire Emergency Services | Kaleb Rubera

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Al Udeid Air Base
    shared experiences

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT