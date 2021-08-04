Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expeditionary Strike Group 7 Firefighting Training [Image 6 of 6]

    Expeditionary Strike Group 7 Firefighting Training

    JAPAN

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Pickett 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 9, 2021) Sailor assigned to Expeditionary Strike Group 7 attend a fire training exercise in basic and advanced firefighting at Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sasebo Recruit Training Center Sakibe. Expeditionary Strike Group 7 is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Into-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II/Released)

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

