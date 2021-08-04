Expeditionary Strike Group 7 Firefighting Training

SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 9, 2021) Sailors assigned to Expeditionary Strike Group 7 attend a fire training exercise in basic and advanced firefighting at Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sasebo Recruit Training Center Sakibe. Expeditionary Strike Group 7 is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Into-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II/Released)

