SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 9, 2021) Sailors assigned to Expeditionary Strike Group 7 attend a fire training exercise in basic and advanced firefighting at Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sasebo Recruit Training Center Sakibe. Expeditionary Strike Group 7 is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Into-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II/Released)
This work, Expeditionary Strike Group 7 Firefighting Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Gregory Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
