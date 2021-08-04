SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 9, 2021) Damage Controlman 1st Class Stephen Broadnax, a field safety high-risk instructor, from Akron, Ohio, and Damage Controlman 1st Class Kegan Hawkins, from Carmel, Ind., pour and light high-risk instructor, participate in a Pour and Light procedure during firefighting training at the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sasebo Recruit Training Center Sakibe. Expeditionary Strike Group 7 is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Into-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II/Released)
This work, Expeditionary Strike Group 7 Firefighting Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Gregory Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
