Capt. Ryosuke Taki, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, 1st Airborne Brigade, Section III Headquarters training officer speaks of his experience during exercise Airborne 21 on Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2021. Taki's leadership and active role in the relations between the United States and Japan achieved significant milestones for the U.S.-Japan Alliance. He proved instrumental in several bilateral operations and exercises such as New Year's Jump, Cobra Gold and Airborne 21. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 22:15 Photo ID: 6608736 VIRIN: 210416-F-KS661-1004 Resolution: 6895x4597 Size: 1.03 MB Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Capt. Ryosuke Taki Receives Air Force Commendation Medal [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.