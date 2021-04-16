Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Ryosuke Taki Receives Air Force Commendation Medal [Image 1 of 5]

    Capt. Ryosuke Taki Receives Air Force Commendation Medal

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Leonard Kosinski, 5th Air Force vice commander, presents an Air Force Commendation Medal to Capt. Ryosuke Taki, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, 1st Airborne Brigade, Section III Headquarters training officer on Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2021. Taki's leadership and active role in the relations between the U.S. and Japan achieved significant milestones for the U.S.-Japan Alliance. He proved instrumental in several bilateral operations and exercises such as New Year's Jump, Cobra Gold and Airborne 21. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 22:15
    Photo ID: 6608733
    VIRIN: 210416-F-KS661-1001
    Resolution: 6825x4550
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Ryosuke Taki Receives Air Force Commendation Medal [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    Yokota
    Yokota Air Base
    Yokota AB
    USAF
    JASDF
    Joint Partner Nations

