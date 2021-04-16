Capt. Ryosuke Taki Receives Air Force Commendation Medal

Brig. Gen. Leonard Kosinski, 5th Air Force vice commander, give remarks during an award ceremony praising Capt. Ryosuke Taki, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, 1st Airborne Brigade, Section III Headquarters training officer on Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 16, 2021. Taki's leadership and active role in the relations between the United States and Japan achieved significant milestones for the U.S.-Japan Alliance. He proved instrumental in several bilateral operations and exercises such as New Year's Jump, Cobra Gold and Airborne 21. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

