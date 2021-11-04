Maj. Gen. Dawne L. Deskins visits 166th Airlift Wing

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jerome Rogers, commander, 166th Maintenance Group, discusses operations inside a maintenance facility with Maj. Gen. Dawne L. Deskins, deputy director, Air National Guard, at the New Castle Air National Guard Base, Delaware, on April 11, 2021. As part of an official visit to the 166th Airlift Wing, Deskins toured the unit’s facilities, learned more about its missions, celebrated Airmen accomplishments and discussed issues with senior leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

