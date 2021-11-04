Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Dawne L. Deskins visits 166th Airlift Wing [Image 1 of 6]

    Maj. Gen. Dawne L. Deskins visits 166th Airlift Wing

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Erich Smith 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dawne L. Deskins, right, deputy director, Air National Guard, listens to Lt. Col. Jeremy Meartz, second from right, commander, 166th Civil Engineer Squadron, 166th Airlift Wing, highlighting the accomplishments of Senior Airman Phillip Magorry, left, an explosive ordnance disposal technician, at the New Castle Air National Guard Base, Delaware, on April 11, 2021. As part of an official visit to the only wing in the Delaware Air Guard, Deskins toured the unit’s facilities, learned more about its missions, celebrated Airmen accomplishments such as Magorry’s and discussed issues with senior leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 21:23
    Photo ID: 6608691
    VIRIN: 210411-Z-NB148-0030
    Resolution: 7918x5278
    Size: 16.89 MB
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Dawne L. Deskins visits 166th Airlift Wing [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    Delaware Air National Guard
    166th Airlift Wing
    New Castle Air National Guard Base
    Maj. Gen. Dawne L. Deskins

