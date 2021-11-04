U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dawne L. Deskins, right, deputy director, Air National Guard, listens to Lt. Col. Jeremy Meartz, second from right, commander, 166th Civil Engineer Squadron, 166th Airlift Wing, highlighting the accomplishments of Senior Airman Phillip Magorry, left, an explosive ordnance disposal technician, at the New Castle Air National Guard Base, Delaware, on April 11, 2021. As part of an official visit to the only wing in the Delaware Air Guard, Deskins toured the unit’s facilities, learned more about its missions, celebrated Airmen accomplishments such as Magorry’s and discussed issues with senior leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 21:23 Photo ID: 6608691 VIRIN: 210411-Z-NB148-0030 Resolution: 7918x5278 Size: 16.89 MB Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Dawne L. Deskins visits 166th Airlift Wing [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.