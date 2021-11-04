U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dawne L. Deskins, second from left, deputy director, Air National Guard, walks with senior leaders of the 166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard, at the New Castle Air National Guard Base, Delaware, on April 11, 2021. As part of an official visit to the only wing in the Delaware Air Guard, Deskins toured the unit’s facilities, learned more about its missions, celebrated Airmen accomplishments and discussed issues with the wing’s top officers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 21:24 Photo ID: 6608697 VIRIN: 210411-Z-NB148-005 Resolution: 7389x4926 Size: 13.29 MB Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Dawne L. Deskins visits 166th Airlift Wing [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.