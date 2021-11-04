Maj. Gen. Dawne L. Deskins visits 166th Airlift Wing

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dawne L. Deskins, center right, deputy director, Air National Guard, and Col. Carla Riner, center left, commander, 166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard, talk with crew chiefs as part of Deskins’ visit to the wing at the New Castle Air National Guard Base, Delaware, on April 11, 2021. As part of the visit, Deskins toured the unit’s facilities, learned more about its missions, celebrated Airmen accomplishments and discussed issues with senior leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

