La. Air Guard promotes chief of staff to brigadier general

Louisiana Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Sean Conroy speaks during a promotion ceremony in his honor at Jackson Barracks, New Orleans, April 11, 2021. As the Louisiana Air National Guard’s chief of staff, Conroy is responsible for leading the LAANG headquarters staff, as well as developing plans and publishing polices that support the field units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Farrell)

Date Taken: 04.11.2021
Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US