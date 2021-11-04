Family, friends and fellow airmen react to the promotion announcement of Louisiana Air National Guard Col. Sean Conroy to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony at Jackson Barracks, New Orleans, April 11, 2021. Having served in several command positions in the 159th Fighter Wing, Conroy currently serves as the chief of staff of the Louisiana Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cindy Au)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 21:17
|Photo ID:
|6608672
|VIRIN:
|210411-Z-SD579-1259
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|829.97 KB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, La. Air Guard promotes chief of staff to brigadier general [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Phuong Au, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
La. Air Guard promotes chief of staff to brigadier general
LEAVE A COMMENT