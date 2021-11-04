La. Air Guard promotes chief of staff to brigadier general

Family, friends and fellow airmen react to the promotion announcement of Louisiana Air National Guard Col. Sean Conroy to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony at Jackson Barracks, New Orleans, April 11, 2021. Having served in several command positions in the 159th Fighter Wing, Conroy currently serves as the chief of staff of the Louisiana Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cindy Au)

