    La. Air Guard promotes chief of staff to brigadier general [Image 1 of 5]

    La. Air Guard promotes chief of staff to brigadier general

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Dan Farrell 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Keith Waddell, adjutant general for the Louisiana National Guard, speaks at a ceremony honoring the promotion of Louisiana Air National Guard Col. Sean Conroy to the rank of brigadier general at Jackson Barracks, New Orleans, April 11, 2021. Having served in several command positions in the 159th Fighter Wing, Conroy currently serves as the chief of staff of the Louisiana Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Farrell)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 21:17
    Photo ID: 6608671
    VIRIN: 210411-Z-PB681-1025
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 685.91 KB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Air National Guard
    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    Louisiana Air National Guard
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters

