La. Air Guard promotes chief of staff to brigadier general

Brig. Gen. Keith Waddell, adjutant general for the Louisiana National Guard, speaks at a ceremony honoring the promotion of Louisiana Air National Guard Col. Sean Conroy to the rank of brigadier general at Jackson Barracks, New Orleans, April 11, 2021. Having served in several command positions in the 159th Fighter Wing, Conroy currently serves as the chief of staff of the Louisiana Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Farrell)

Date Taken: 04.11.2021
Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US