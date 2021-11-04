Louisiana Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Sean Conroy, his wife and children pose for a family photo following a promotion ceremony in his honor at Jackson Barracks, New Orleans, April 11, 2021. In addition to commanding units in the LAANG, Conroy has commanded the Security Forces Squadron in the District of Columbia Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Farrell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 21:17 Photo ID: 6608673 VIRIN: 210411-Z-PB681-1289 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 701.32 KB Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, La. Air Guard promotes chief of staff to brigadier general [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Dan Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.