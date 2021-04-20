Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army Best Warrior Competition Swim event [Image 6 of 6]

    First Army Best Warrior Competition Swim event

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Christian Cumming, a best warrior competitor for 5th Armored Brigade, swam 150 meters while using his ruck as a flotation device for the swim event for the First Army Best Warrior Competition April 20, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The journey to find the First Army Best Warrior has just begun, the competitors will be faced with events that will challenge them physically, mentally and emotionally. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Health
    Best Warrior
    Water Survival Training
    Fitness
    First Army
    First Indeed

