    First Army Best Warrior Competition Swim event [Image 3 of 6]

    First Army Best Warrior Competition Swim event

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Natasha Sutton, a grader for the swim event, observed Sgt. 1st Class Francisco Torres, a best warrior competitor for 120th Infantry Brigade, prepare his gear for water proofing for the swim event for the First Army Best Warrior Competition April 20, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The winner of the best warrior competition will represent First Army at the United States Forces Command Best Warrior Competition later this year. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum)

    This work, First Army Best Warrior Competition Swim event [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Ryan Tatum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

