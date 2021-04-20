Sgt. 1st Class Francisco Torres, a best warrior competitor for 120th Infantry Brigade, swam 150 meters while using his ruck as a flotation device for the swim event for the First Army Best Warrior Competition April 20, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The journey to find the First Army Best Warrior has just begun, the competitors will be faced with events that will challenge them physically, mentally and emotionally. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 18:06 Photo ID: 6608435 VIRIN: 210420-A-JL341-202 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.37 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Army Best Warrior Competition Swim event [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Ryan Tatum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.