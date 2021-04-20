Sgt. 1st Class Darrel Whitton, a grader for the swim event, observed Staff Sgt. Christian Cumming, a best warrior competitor for 5th Armored Brigade, prepare his sleeping system for water proofing for the swim event for the First Army Best Warrior Competition April 20, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The winner of the best warrior competition will represent First Army at the United States Forces Command Best Warrior Competition later this year. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 18:06 Photo ID: 6608437 VIRIN: 210420-A-JL341-307 Resolution: 3648x4768 Size: 1.73 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Army Best Warrior Competition Swim event [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Ryan Tatum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.