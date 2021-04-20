Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army Best Warrior Competition Swim event [Image 5 of 6]

    First Army Best Warrior Competition Swim event

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Darrel Whitton, a grader for the swim event, observed Staff Sgt. Christian Cumming, a best warrior competitor for 5th Armored Brigade, prepare his sleeping system for water proofing for the swim event for the First Army Best Warrior Competition April 20, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The winner of the best warrior competition will represent First Army at the United States Forces Command Best Warrior Competition later this year. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum)

    Health
    Best Warrior
    Water Survival Training
    Fitness
    First Army
    First Indeed

