    The right thing [Image 3 of 3]

    The right thing

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Anastasia Rakowsky 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Lt. Melissa Campbell, a military police officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 91st Military Police Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI) takes notes from Capt. Shaun Kiely, the commander of HHD, on April 19, 2021, at Fort Drum, N.Y. Campbell spotted a fellow Soldier intervening in a potential domestic violence incident on her way home on March 7, 2021, and stopped to provide additional assistance, preventing possible injuries and assisting the local law enforcement. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Anastasia Rakowsky)

    This work, The right thing [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Anastasia Rakowsky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

