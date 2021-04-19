Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Active bystanders [Image 1 of 3]

    Active bystanders

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Anastasia Rakowsky 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Cpl. Joseph DeSena and 1st Lt. Melissa Campbell of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 91st Military Police Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI) stand outside of the 91st MP Battalion Headquarters April 19, 2020, at Fort Drum, N.Y. The two Soldiers intervened in a potential domestic violence incident on Route 3 in Black River, N.Y. on March 7th, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Anastasia Rakowsky)

