Cpl. Joseph DeSena, a motor transport operator with Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 91st Military Police Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), sits in the driver's seat of a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle on April 19, 2021. DeSena's intervention in a possible domestic violence incident in his off-duty hours on March 7, 2021, greatly assisted the abilities of the local law enforcement and prevented possible injury. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Anastasia Rakowsky)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 13:27 Photo ID: 6607832 VIRIN: 210419-A-XM233-715 Resolution: 5248x3716 Size: 6.02 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Not just driving by [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Anastasia Rakowsky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.