    Not just driving by [Image 2 of 3]

    Not just driving by

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Anastasia Rakowsky 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Cpl. Joseph DeSena, a motor transport operator with Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 91st Military Police Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), sits in the driver's seat of a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle on April 19, 2021. DeSena's intervention in a possible domestic violence incident in his off-duty hours on March 7, 2021, greatly assisted the abilities of the local law enforcement and prevented possible injury. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Anastasia Rakowsky)

    Active bystanders
    Not just driving by
    The right thing

    Going above and beyond, on and off duty

