First Army Best Warrior Competition ACFT event

Sgt. 1st Class Ronald Roden (left) and Staff Sgt. Christian Cummings (right), best warrior competitors, executed the drag portion of the sprint drag carry event of the Army Combat Fitness Test April 20, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The winner of the best warrior competition will represent First Army at the United States Forces Command Best Warrior Competition later this year. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum)

Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US