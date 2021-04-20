Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army Best Warrior Competition ACFT event [Image 4 of 4]

    First Army Best Warrior Competition ACFT event

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Ronald Roden (left) and Staff Sgt. Christian Cummings (right), best warrior competitors, executed the drag portion of the sprint drag carry event of the Army Combat Fitness Test April 20, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The winner of the best warrior competition will represent First Army at the United States Forces Command Best Warrior Competition later this year. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 12:19
    Photo ID: 6607728
    VIRIN: 210420-A-JL341-511
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, First Army Best Warrior Competition ACFT event [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Ryan Tatum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior
    Fitness
    First Army
    Army Combat Fitness Test
    Holistic Health
    First Indeed

