First Army Best Warrior Competition ACFT event

Staff Sgt. Chris Labeause, a best warrior competitor for 157th Infantry Brigade, deadlifts xxlbs during the Army Combat Fitness Test portion for the First Army Best Warrior Competition April 20, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The journey to find the First Army Best Warrior has just begun, the competitors will be faced with events that will challenge them physically, mentally and emotionally. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum)

