Staff Sgt. Jacob Siggers (left) and Sgt. 1st Class John Wixson (right), best warrior competitors, executed the drag portion of the sprint drag carry event of the Army Combat Fitness Test April 20, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The journey to find the First Army Best Warrior has just begun, the competitors will be faced with events that will challenge them physically, mentally and emotionally. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 12:19 Photo ID: 6607727 VIRIN: 210420-A-JL341-449 Resolution: 4260x2940 Size: 2.31 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Army Best Warrior Competition ACFT event [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Ryan Tatum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.