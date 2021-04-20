Staff Sgt. Jacob Siggers, a best warrior competitor for 177th Armored Brigade, executed the hand release push-up part of the Army Combat Fitness Test for the First Army Best Warrior Competition April 20, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The winner of the best warrior competition will represent First Army at the United States Forces Command Best Warrior Competition later this year. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 12:19 Photo ID: 6607726 VIRIN: 210420-A-JL341-379 Resolution: 4782x3303 Size: 2.67 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Army Best Warrior Competition ACFT event [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Ryan Tatum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.