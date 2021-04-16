U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Britian Abell, 354th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) Armament technician, works on an F-16C Fighting Falcon gun April 16, 2021 at Eielson Air Force Base. The 354th MXS armament routinely inspects the F-16s gun systems every 18 months to maintain optimal efficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle Sukhlall)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 11:48
|Photo ID:
|6607692
|VIRIN:
|210416-F-ED762-7333
|Resolution:
|3000x2121
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 354th MXS Armament conduct maintenance on F-16 Fighting Falcon gun [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT