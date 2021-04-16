Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th MXS Armament conduct maintenance on F-16 Fighting Falcon gun

    354th MXS Armament conduct maintenance on F-16 Fighting Falcon gun

    AK, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Danielle Sukhlall 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Britian Abell, 354th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) Armament technician disassembles F-16C Fighting Falcon gun at maintenance shop during a guns system inspection April 16, 2021 at Eielson Air Force Base. To accomplish the gun system inspection the gun system is removed and brough to armament to be torn down, inspected, and rebuilt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle Sukhlall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 11:48
    Photo ID: 6607690
    VIRIN: 210416-F-ED762-7337
    Resolution: 3000x1846
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354th MXS Armament conduct maintenance on F-16 Fighting Falcon gun [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NORAD
    Eielson AFB
    11th Air Force
    354th MXS
    354FW
    354th MXG

