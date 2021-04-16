U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Britian Abell, 354th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) Armament technician disassembles F-16C Fighting Falcon gun at maintenance shop during a guns system inspection April 16, 2021 at Eielson Air Force Base. To accomplish the gun system inspection the gun system is removed and brough to armament to be torn down, inspected, and rebuilt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle Sukhlall)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 11:48
|Photo ID:
|6607690
|VIRIN:
|210416-F-ED762-7337
|Resolution:
|3000x1846
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 354th MXS Armament conduct maintenance on F-16 Fighting Falcon gun [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT