U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 354th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) pose for a picture in front of office mural April 16, 2021 at Eielson Air Force Base. The 354th MXS Armament provides heavy aircraft maintenance and munitions support to Eielson Air Force base.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle Sukhlall)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 11:48
|Photo ID:
|6607691
|VIRIN:
|210416-F-ED762-7343
|Resolution:
|2861x2009
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 354th MXS Armament conduct maintenance on F-16 Fighting Falcon gun [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
