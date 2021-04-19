Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-1B Lancer takes off, begins divestiture [Image 6 of 6]

    B-1B Lancer takes off, begins divestiture

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer takes off to be divested at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2021. The divestiture of the B-1B aircraft is necessary in order for the U.S. Air Force to create an even more lethal, agile and sustainable force with a greater competitive edge in today’s fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 10:13
    Photo ID: 6607540
    VIRIN: 210419-F-CB366-1054
    Resolution: 4297x2709
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1B Lancer takes off, begins divestiture [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    B-1B Lancer takes off, begins divestiture
    B-1B Lancer takes off, begins divestiture
    B-1B Lancer takes off, begins divestiture
    B-1B Lancer takes off, begins divestiture
    B-1B Lancer takes off, begins divestiture
    B-1B Lancer takes off, begins divestiture

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bomber
    B-1B Lancer
    Dyess Air Force Base
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Divestiture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT