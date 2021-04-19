A B-1B Lancer takes off to be divested at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2021. The divestiture of the B-1B aircraft is necessary in order for the U.S. Air Force to create an even more lethal, agile and sustainable force with a greater competitive edge in today’s fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 10:13
|Photo ID:
|6607540
|VIRIN:
|210419-F-CB366-1054
|Resolution:
|4297x2709
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, B-1B Lancer takes off, begins divestiture [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
