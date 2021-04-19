A B-1B Lancer takes off to be divested at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2021. The divestiture of the B-1B aircraft is necessary in order for the U.S. Air Force to create an even more lethal, agile and sustainable force with a greater competitive edge in today’s fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 10:13 Photo ID: 6607540 VIRIN: 210419-F-CB366-1054 Resolution: 4297x2709 Size: 4.14 MB Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-1B Lancer takes off, begins divestiture [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.