B-1B Lancer takes off, begins divestiture

Maj. Mark West, 9th Bomb Squadron chief of flight safety, communicates with a crew chief as they perform preflight inspections for a B-1B Lancer at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2021. Air Force Global Strike Command has begun divesting 17 B-1B aircraft from Dyess and Ellsworth AFB, S.D., while retaining all of the associated maintenance manpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

