Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-1B Lancer takes off, begins divestiture [Image 3 of 6]

    B-1B Lancer takes off, begins divestiture

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Mark West, 9th Bomb Squadron chief of flight safety, communicates with a crew chief as they perform preflight inspections for a B-1B Lancer at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2021. Air Force Global Strike Command has begun divesting 17 B-1B aircraft from Dyess and Ellsworth AFB, S.D., while retaining all of the associated maintenance manpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 10:13
    Photo ID: 6607537
    VIRIN: 210419-F-CB366-1026
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.63 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1B Lancer takes off, begins divestiture [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    B-1B Lancer takes off, begins divestiture
    B-1B Lancer takes off, begins divestiture
    B-1B Lancer takes off, begins divestiture
    B-1B Lancer takes off, begins divestiture
    B-1B Lancer takes off, begins divestiture
    B-1B Lancer takes off, begins divestiture

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bomber
    B-1B Lancer
    Dyess Air Force Base
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Divestiture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT