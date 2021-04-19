B-1B Lancer takes off, begins divestiture

A member of the 7th Equipment Maintenance Squadron marshals a B-1B Lancer at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2021. The planned divestment of the B-1B aircraft supports the restructuring of the aircraft fleet so that it remains a healthy and effective long-range precision strike force that will provide margin across the bomber transition and incur cost avoidance to reach the future force faster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

