    B-1B Lancer takes off, begins divestiture [Image 4 of 6]

    B-1B Lancer takes off, begins divestiture

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer taxis on the flightline at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 19, 2021. The aircraft with the least amount of usable life were chosen to be divested to prioritize the health of the B-1B fleet and crew training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

    Bomber
    B-1B Lancer
    Dyess Air Force Base
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Divestiture

