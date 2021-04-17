Daily Operations

210417-N-WQ732-3007 ARABIAN GULF (April 17, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Brendon Chrisjohnn signals to the pilots of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, during flight operations aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) in the Arabian Gulf, April 17. Monterey is supporting the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area and conducting naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

