    Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    Daily Operations

    ARABIAN GULF

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210417-N-WQ732-3007 ARABIAN GULF (April 17, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Brendon Chrisjohnn signals to the pilots of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, during flight operations aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) in the Arabian Gulf, April 17. Monterey is supporting the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area and conducting naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 02:06
    Photo ID: 6607057
    VIRIN: 210417-N-WQ732-3007
    Resolution: 4896x3259
    Size: 464.71 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

