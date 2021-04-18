Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    Daily Operations

    ARABIAN GULF

    04.18.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210418-N-WQ732-1006 ARABIAN GULF (April 18, 2021) Fire Controlman 3rd Class John Rodanhisler, right, and Fire Controlman 3rd Class Mark Roe, left, conduct maintenance checks on a close-in weapon system aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) while conducting operations in the Arabian Gulf, April 18. Monterey is supporting the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area and conducting naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 02:06
    Photo ID: 6607050
    VIRIN: 210418-N-WQ732-1006
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #USNAVY
    #C5F
    #ARABIANGULF
    #IKESCG2021
    #USSMONTEREY

