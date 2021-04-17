210417-N-WQ732-2048 ARABIAN GULF (April 17, 2021) The guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) transits the Arabian Gulf, April 17. Laboon is supporting the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area and conducting naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 02:06 Photo ID: 6607055 VIRIN: 210417-N-WQ732-2048 Resolution: 4984x2829 Size: 515.16 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.