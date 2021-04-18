Daily Operations

210418-N-WQ732-2019 ARABIANGULF (April 18, 2021) Quartermaster Seaman Aaron Maluffgaray tracks the ship’s position by shoot an azimuth aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), while conducting operations in the Persian Gulf, April 18. Monterey is supporting the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area and conducting naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

Date Posted: 04.20.2021