Rounds on Target

Army Reserve Spc. Spencer Kasper, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist and native of El Paso, Texas, assigned to the 369th Chemical Company, 455th Chemical Brigade, 76th Operational Response Command, fires at pop-up targets with his M4 service rifle at a range on Camp Williams, Utah, April 14. Kasper was one of fifteen Army Reserve Soldiers from around the country who recently came to Camp Williams to compete in a Joint Command Best Warrior Competition that challenged the Soldiers with five-days of rigorous physical and mental events ranging from the Army Combat Fitness Test to marksmanship, medical knowledge and warrior skills. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 13:02 Location: CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US