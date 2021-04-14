Sharp Shooter

Army Reserve Sgt. Jennifer Phillips, a medical logistics specialist and native of Green Bay, Wisconsin, assigned to the 361st Medical Logistics Company, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support), displays a paper target showing her shot grouping after zeroing her M4 service rifle as a range on Camp Williams, Utah, April 14. Phillips was one of fifteen Army Reserve Soldiers from around the country who recently came to Camp Williams to compete in a Joint Command Best Warrior Competition that challenged the Soldiers with five-days of rigorous physical and mental events ranging from the Army Combat Fitness Test to marksmanship, medical knowledge and warrior skills. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 13:02
|Photo ID:
|6606066
|VIRIN:
|210414-A-BQ341-544
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US
|Hometown:
|GREEN BAY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
