Army Reserve Sgt. Jennifer Phillips, a medical logistics specialist and native of Green Bay, Wisconsin, assigned to the 361st Medical Logistics Company, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support), displays a paper target showing her shot grouping after zeroing her M4 service rifle as a range on Camp Williams, Utah, April 14. Phillips was one of fifteen Army Reserve Soldiers from around the country who recently came to Camp Williams to compete in a Joint Command Best Warrior Competition that challenged the Soldiers with five-days of rigorous physical and mental events ranging from the Army Combat Fitness Test to marksmanship, medical knowledge and warrior skills. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 13:02 Photo ID: 6606066 VIRIN: 210414-A-BQ341-544 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.67 MB Location: CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US Hometown: GREEN BAY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sharp Shooter [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.