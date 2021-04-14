Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sharp Shooter [Image 10 of 12]

    Sharp Shooter

    CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Army Reserve Sgt. Jennifer Phillips, a medical logistics specialist and native of Green Bay, Wisconsin, assigned to the 361st Medical Logistics Company, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support), displays a paper target showing her shot grouping after zeroing her M4 service rifle as a range on Camp Williams, Utah, April 14. Phillips was one of fifteen Army Reserve Soldiers from around the country who recently came to Camp Williams to compete in a Joint Command Best Warrior Competition that challenged the Soldiers with five-days of rigorous physical and mental events ranging from the Army Combat Fitness Test to marksmanship, medical knowledge and warrior skills. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 13:02
    Photo ID: 6606066
    VIRIN: 210414-A-BQ341-544
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US 
    Hometown: GREEN BAY, WI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sharp Shooter [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Push-ups
    Leg Tucks
    Running for the finish line
    Focused
    Eyes on the Target
    Sight Picture
    Rounds downrange
    Putting rounds on target
    Marking the spot
    Sharp Shooter
    Rounds on Target
    Making adjustments

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reserve
    Warrior
    Best Warrior Competition
    Army Reserve
    76th
    BWC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT